Homestead Christmas market invites artisan and food vendor applications

Merchants and customers take part in the 2016 Homestead Christmas market. Undated. | Photo courtesy of Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Applications are now being accepted for the Homestead Christmas market in Cedar City.

The Homestead Christmas market will be held at Frontier Homestead State Park Museum Dec. 8-9. The goal is to create a period experience for visitors, celebrating the sights, sounds, smells and atmosphere of a pioneer Christmas marketplace.

Artisans of handmade goods are encouraged to apply. The committee is looking for artists and crafters whose pieces fit the “Christmas shopping” genre.

Food vendors and food trucks are also welcome to apply.

Artists and food vendors can apply online at the Frontier Homestead webpage for the event.

The fee for a single booth will be $60 for the two-day event. Spaces are 6-by-8 feet (enough room for two 6-foot tables in an L-shape). Some double-booths are also available for $120.

This is a juried event. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 6. All applications will be submitted electronically. Following the jury process, all artists will be notified by Oct. 13. Booth fee payments will be due no later than Nov. 3.

If you have questions or want more information, please email the Market coordinator .

This living history experience is hosted at the Frontier Homestead State Park Museum located at 635 North Main Street in Cedar City. Call 435-586-9290 for more information.

