Alan Johnson

March 16, 1976 – Aug. 2, 2017

Alan Donald Johnson passed away Aug. 2, in St. George. He was born on March 16, 1976, in American Fork, the first child of Donald M. and Martha R. Luttmer Johnson.

Alan was married to Wendy Pruitt and later divorced. He then married Leah Flanagan and later divorced. He grew up in Provo and had many friends. He graduated from Independence High School in 1994. Alan loved the outdoors. He loved camping, hunting and fishing. He was also very patriotic. He loved riding his Harley.

Alan was a hard worker. He was employed at Primex Plastics Corporation in Mesquite, Nevada. He loved his job and the people he worked with.

He is survived by a son Alan W. Johnson (Jessica) of Texas and daughter Athenia G. Johnson St. George. He is also survived by his parents of Provo, along with brother and sisters, Cheri Fillin (Sjon); Angela Johnson; Kristen Murphy (John); Jena Johnson and Jacob Johnson (Jill), two grandchildren Angelina Johnson and Arianna Johnson and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services

There will be a viewing on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 4-5:30 p.m. and a memorial service from 5:30-6 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George.

There will also be a viewing on Monday Aug. 7, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Provo Utah Sunset Stake Center located at 1560 S. 1100 West in Provo.

Following this service interment will take place at the Lehi City Cemetery in Lehi.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.