Police investigating body found near river in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are investigating the scene where a body was found Saturday morning near the Santa Clara River in St. George.

A man was on his morning walk when he found the body and called police, the St. George Police Department said in a statement.

Officers were dispatched to the incident at the river near 1545 S. Dixie Drive at approximately 7:39 a.m., police said.

Detectives are actively working the scene to determine the identity of the deceased individual and to secure evidence.

