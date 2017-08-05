Police investigating body found near river in St. George

Written by Kimberly Scott
August 5, 2017
Authorities on scene in the area where a body was found by hikers along the Santa Clara River Saturday around 7:39 a.m. There are two levels to the river and the growth of plants was such that a backhoe was brought in to help open up the river as law enforcement investigated the incident, St. George Police spokeswoman Lona Trombley said. Near 1545 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah, Aug. 5, 2017 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are investigating the scene where a body was found Saturday morning near the Santa Clara River in St. George.

A man was on his morning walk when he found the body and called police, the St. George Police Department said in a statement.

Officers were dispatched to the incident at the river near 1545 S. Dixie Drive at approximately 7:39 a.m., police said.

Detectives are actively working the scene to determine the identity of the deceased individual and to secure evidence.

St. George News is on scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Bookmark and refresh this report for updates.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Ric Wayman contributed to this report.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

