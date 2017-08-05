Storms continue to deluge Southern Utah; flash flood warning for areas near Brian Head burn scar

Clear Water Creek runoff from flash flooding during rainstorm. The creek runs into Panguitch Lake, Brian Head, Utah, July 24, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Councilman Paul Cozzens, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a flash flood warning for western Garfield County and east central Iron County Saturday afternoon in effect until 6:15 p.m. MDT.

At 3:11 p.m. MDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm producing heavy rain over the Brian Head burn scar, specifically the Panguitch and Clear Creek drainages. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Flash flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of western Garfield and east central Iron Counties.

Excessive rainfall over the Brian Head burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Panguitch/Clear Creek drainages, including SR-143. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Rains continue Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms will develop over Southern Utah in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rains and wind gusts of up to 45 mph may accompany these storms.

Impacts

Areas most prone to flash flooding include:

Slot canyons.

Burn scars.

Normally dry washes.

Urban areas with poor drainage.

Small streams in steep terrain.

Flash flood precautions

If a debris flow has occurred, it is important to realize that the runout area remains very dangerous. Additional debris flows may occur within minutes of the original flow. Please remain vigilant and be prepared to take swift action.

“Turn around, don’t drown” when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams and rivers can become flooded with raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

People in the warning area are advised to move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

