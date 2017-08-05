Bodybuilders and fitness gurus converge for St. George’s first FitCon

ST. GEORGE — A fitness convention featuring powerlifting demonstrations, seminar series, live fitness classes, aerial workshops and a “Ninja Warrior” course is underway at the Dixie Center St. George.

FitCon, previously exclusive to the Salt Lake City area, has brought with it fitness experts and stars to share their secrets of exercise success with Southern Utah. The convention continues Saturday at the Dixie Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

“This is our first time in St. George,” marketing director Cameron Taylor said. “We’ve been running it for about five years now, and we’re really excited to bring the event … to the people of St. George.”

The convention’s highlight, the Ninja Warrior course, is a timed obstacle course open to all attendees both days of the convention.

In addition to convention’s the numerous workshops, vendors offering fitness supplements and other products are on hand at booths in the convention center.

“We have Steve Cook who is an international body builder and YouTube star, and he’ll be here both days, as well, engaging with fans.”

Large crowds filled the event Friday, and Taylor said he expects even more people to attend Saturday.

“It’s been really cool to tap in and network and build relationships locally with St. George and understand those people’s stories, as well.”

FitCon was first organized five years ago in Salt Lake City.

“The sports commissioner of St. George came to the event in April in the Salt Palace and said, ‘Hey, this would be cool to bring down to St. George.’”

Ticket prices range from $12-$20 and can be purchased at the FitCon website. Get 35 percent off tickets by using “stgnews” at checkout.

St. George News’ Sheldon Demke contributed to this report.

Event details

What: FitCon.

When: Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Dixie Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Cost: $12-$20. Tickets purchased online at the FitCon website receive a discount. Get 35 percent off tickets by using “stgnews” at checkout.

