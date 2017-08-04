ALERT: St. George Police issue reverse 911 for elderly man with dementia

ST. GEORGE — A reverse 911 alert has been issued for a missing and endangered elderly man who unexpectedly left a St. George rehabilitation center early Friday morning.

Larry Beemus left the Bella Terra rehab center on foot at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

The alert issued just after 11 a.m. to members of the community said the following:

This is an important notification from the Washington County, Utah, Citizen Alert System: St. George Police officers are looking for a missing and endangered elderly male by the name of Larry Beemus. He was last seen in the area of 178 S. 1200 east. He was wearing a blue button up shirt, blue jeans, and a tan hat. Larry is 70 years old, six feet tall, and has gray hair and blue eyes. If you have seen him or have any information, please call the St. George Police at 435-627-4300.

“It’s more of a welfare check type of incident,” Trombley said. “He suffers from a form of dementia but is still able to take care of himself and is functional.”

Beemus had been receiving treatment at the center and was scheduled to leave Saturday, Trombley said.

However, Trombley said, staff members became concerned when they realized Beemus had left a day early in the morning hours, leaving behind all of his belongings at the center.

Police are working on obtaining a photo of Beemus to release to the public.

The Washington County Citizen Alert enables municipalities to provide their residents with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuation of buildings or neighborhoods.

Subscribers receive time-sensitive messages using whichever method they prefer, such as a home, cell or business phone call, email, text message, hearing impaired receiving devices and more.

Citizens can sign up for Washington County Citizen Alert online. Individuals with disabilities who need assistance may register via phone at 435-627-4914.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

