Police seek information after suspects threaten homeowner during break-in

ST. GEORGE — Police are seeking information on two suspects who are still at large after allegedly entering a homeowner’s garage in the early morning hours Friday and threatening to get a gun before fleeing in a car.

At approximately 5 a.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery in the area of 2300 South Circle involving a homeowner that confronted two men in his garage, St. George Police Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said.

The homeowner told the officers he heard noises coming from the inside of his garage and went out to investigate the source. He entered the garage and found two men drinking sodas, allegedly taken from the refrigerator the residents kept in the garage.

During the confrontation, the suspects ran out of the garage and were chased by the homeowner who caught up with one of the men and grabbed him.

“The victim caught one of the males who yelled to his friend to, ‘Get the gun from the car,'” Trombley said, “and at that point, the victim let the man go.”

The two suspects then fled in a silver passenger car, possibly either a Dodge or Chrysler, that was last seen on South 3000 East.

The homeowner told police the men likely entered through the garage door that was left open after a family member left the residence earlier.

Several police units circulated the general area looking for the car or anyone matching the suspects’ descriptions.

Both men are described as white men in their 20s, and the first suspect is listed as 6 feet 1 inch tall with a slim build, blond hair and wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The second man is listed as between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, dark hair and wearing a striped shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities are seeking information regarding this incident and have asked for the public’s help. Anyone who may have information about these suspects is asked to call the St. George Communications Center at 435-627-4300. Refer to incident No. 17P018947.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

