Suspects lead police on high-speed chase before blowing head gasket

CEDAR CITY – Two suspects led police on a high-speed chase for nearly 30 miles down the interstate Monday night while allegedly throwing “stuff” out of their vehicle.

Parowan Police Sgt. Paul Smith was running radar on Interstate 15 at about 6:30 p.m. when he clocked a vehicle at milepost 88 traveling north at 91 miles per hour.

Smith attempted to make a traffic stop prompting the driver to speed up to 127 miles per hour and led police on a high-speed chase for the next 28 miles, police Chief Ken Carpenter said.

During the incident, police saw the suspects throwing “stuff” out of the car’s sunroof. Some law enforcement agents assisting Smith in the pursuit stopped and tried to locate the items but were unable to find anything, Carpenter said.

“I’m not sure what they were throwing out,” Carpenter said. “But you gotta figure that there are some things that when they’re thrown out the window are going to end up in a million pieces and you’ll never find them.”

Utah Highway Patrol troopers positioned up ahead of the chase were preparing to put out spikes on the interstate when the vehicle blew a head gasket. The suspects were forced to pull over at milepost 110.

With guns drawn, police conducted a felony stop and immediately took the two suspects into custody.

While conducting a search of the reportedly stolen vehicle officers allegedly uncovered drug paraphernalia, methamphetamines and marijuana. Police also found several credit cards they believe to be stolen, Carpenter said.

The passenger of the vehicle, Joshua Michael King, was arrested Monday night for possession of a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony, possession of 16 ounces to 100 pounds of marijuana and possession of less than 1 ounce of another substance, both third-degree felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. No charges were filed in reference to the credit cards as the case is still under investigation.

Neither the name of the female driver nor her charges were available at the time of publication. However, both of the Colorado residents face similar charges, Carpenter said.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

