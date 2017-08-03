GALLERY: Stormy skies across Southern Utah

Written by Mori Kessler
August 3, 2017
Lightning flashes across stormy skies over St. George, Utah, Aug. 3, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Rachel Gee, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Thunder claps and lighting strikes as a storm rolls across the region – and makes for some impressive photo opportunities while at it.

Below are photos shared with St. George News by our great readers of Thursday night’s storm and some of its impacts.

