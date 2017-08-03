GALLERY: Stormy skies across Southern Utah

Lightning flashes across stormy skies over St. George, Utah, Aug. 3, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Rachel Gee, St. George News
ST. GEORGE – Thunder claps and lighting strikes as a storm rolls across the region – and makes for some impressive photo opportunities while at it.
Below are photos shared with St. George News by our great readers of Thursday night’s storm and some of its impacts.
Clouds cover the region prior to unleashing a storm across southwest Utah, Washington City, Utah, Aug. 3, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Martha C. Garner, St. George News
Monsoon winds blow over small trees in St. George on the eve of a large storm, St. George, Utah, Aug. 3, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Sarah Dutton, St. George News
A blast of lightning out by the St. George Regional Airport, St. George, Utah, Aug. 3, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Tyler Polich, St. George News
Lightning in the distance as a large storm rolls into southwest Utah, Hurricane, Utah, Aug. 3, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Sullivan Knoll, St. George News
Scenes of the storm over southwest Utah as seen from the St. George Opera House, St. George, Utah, Aug. 3, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Rains turn some streets in Springdale into small rivers, Springdale, Utah, Aug. 3, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Justin Ruesch, St. George News
