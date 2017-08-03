SUV rolls into woman at yard sale when dog hits gear shift

Neighborhood on 100 West in Ivins where a woman was reported trapped between an vehicle and a house, Ivins, Utah, Aug. 3, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – In a case of “it sounded worse than it actually was,” a woman in Ivins ended up in a precarious position between the back wall of a garage and an SUV that rolled forward to pin her there – or more particularly, the recliner she was sitting in.

Around 3:55 p.m. Thursday, dispatchers received report of a woman pinned between a vehicle and a house.

Santa Clara-Ivins Police and Ivins Fire responded to the home on 100 West in Ivins, finding a situation not as dire as it originally sounded. While there was property damage involved, the woman only suffered minor scrapes and bruising and declined medical transport to the hospital.

So what happened?

The woman was at the residence to buy some items at a yard sale there, Santa Clara-Ivins Police Sgt. Jaron Studley said.

While she was sitting in a recliner in the garage, an SUV parked in the driveway left running with a small pack of dogs inside began to roll forward. Along the way, it knocked over some motorcycles in the garage then smacked into the recliner – with the woman still in it – pinning it to the back wall.

One of the dogs inside the SUV is believed to have hit the gear shift, Studley said, causing the vehicle to move.

While everyone was shaken up by the incident, Studley said it ended on a far better note that it started.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

