Body of missing Texas hiker found in Grand Canyon National Park

The body of Sarah Beadle, of Fort Worth, Texas, was found shortly after she was reported missing by the National Park Service after not arriving at a reserved campsite in Grand Canyon National Park. | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A Texas woman who was reported missing in Grand Canyon National Park has been found dead, the National Park Service reported Thursday morning.

The body of a woman believed to be 38-year-old Sarah Beadle, of Fort Worth, Texas, was found by search and rescue crews Wednesday afternoon, according to an NPS news release.

Beadle was reported missing Tuesday when she failed to arrive at the Bright Angel campground where she had a reservation. The NPS began search and rescue operations Wednesday.

Crews located the body near the Black Bridge at the bottom of Grand Canyon, nearly a mile from Phantom Ranch.

Beadle was last seen hiking down the South Kaibab Trail and her backpack was found near the junction of that trail and the River Trail.

Two children who had been with Beadle, ages 10 and 11, were reported to be safe and accounted for.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

No additional information is available.

