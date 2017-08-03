Body of missing Texas hiker found in Grand Canyon National Park

Written by Mori Kessler
August 3, 2017
The body of Sarah Beadle, of Fort Worth, Texas, was found shortly after she was reported missing by the National Park Service after not arriving at a reserved campsite in Grand Canyon National Park. | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A Texas woman who was reported missing in Grand Canyon National Park has been found dead, the National Park Service reported Thursday morning.

The body of a woman believed to be 38-year-old Sarah Beadle, of Fort Worth, Texas, was found by search and rescue crews Wednesday afternoon, according to an NPS news release.

Beadle was reported missing Tuesday when she failed to arrive at the Bright Angel campground where she had a reservation. The NPS began search and rescue operations Wednesday.

Crews located the body near the Black Bridge at the bottom of Grand Canyon, nearly a mile from Phantom Ranch.

Beadle was last seen hiking down the South Kaibab Trail and her backpack was found near the junction of that trail and the River Trail.

Two children who had been with Beadle, ages 10 and 11, were reported to be safe and accounted for.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

No additional information is available.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right.

Posted in NewsTagged , , , ,

1 Comment

  • DRT August 3, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    This report sure does leave a lot of unanswered questions! I hope St George News will follow up on this, and let us know as much as you can, what happened here. The combination of two children that were with her being ok, and her being deceased just seems very unusual.

Leave a Reply