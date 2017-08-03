Driver allegedly runs stop sign, leading to T-bone collision with police officer

ST. GEORGE — A St George police officer was involved in a T-Bone collision after another driver allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign Thursday afternoon.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 400 East and 500 South in St. George.

A man driving west in a red Hyundai Accent ran the intersection’s stop sign, Washington Sheriff’s Deputy Simon Pikyavit said.

The stop sign is there for westbound and eastbound traffic.

The St. George Police officer was driving in an unmarked dark blue police SUV and was northbound through the intersection, Pikyavit said, when he collided with the Hyundai as it proceeded through the stop sign.

The Hyundai reportedly spun around on impact and came to rest at the intersection’s northwest corner.

There is no stop sign for north and southbound traffic through the intersection.

The officer was driving within the speed limit at the time of the crash, Pikyavit said.

No injuries were reported.

The Hyundai sustained some damage to its passenger side, including a partially detached rear bumper cover. The police SUV’s front end was damaged and was leaking fluids in the middle of the intersection.

Both vehicles were disabled and towed away.

A responding St. George Police officer directed traffic around the scene of the crash. East and westbound traffic was temporarily blocked in the intersection as responders cleared the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

