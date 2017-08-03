TGIF Show: Your weekend event guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Aug. 4-6
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Photography: Sight Site | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Art Museum Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Only Abstraction Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon to 1 p.m. | Curtain Call Luncheon | Admission: $17.50-$20 | Location: Southern Utah University Alumni House, 279 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Golden Eagle Release | Admission: Free | Location: “C” Overlook, Cedar City, see link for directions.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Sunday, times vary | Neil Simon Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: The Beverley Center for the Arts, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 5-11 p.m. | Summer Slam Concert | Admission: $2 or donation of new pair of socks | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Collin Raye | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday, 8:45 p.m. | “Mamma Mia” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “High School Musical Jr.” | Admission: $12 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “My Turn on Earth” | Admission: $10 | Location: Kanab High School, 59 E. Cowboy Lane, Kanab.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Beth Fitchet Wood with Steve Wood | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | Disney’s “Newsies” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 11:15 p.m. | “Bardway Baby” | Admission: $25 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 300 West University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | Variety Show: “Fireside in Zarahemla” | Admission: Free; a $10 donation is suggested | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | LaVerkin End of Summer Water Day | Admission: Free | Location: 435 N. Main St., LaVerkin.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Summer Bon Voyage Movie in the Park: “Secret Life of Pets” | Admission: Free | Location: Gubler Park, 2375 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Funky Monkey Drive In Movie Night | Admission: Free | Location: Funky Monkey Arcade, 281 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Cove Fort Days | Admission: Free | Location: Cove Fort, immediately northeast of the junction of Interstate 15 and Interstate 70, see map.
- Friday, noon-Sunday, 6 p.m. | St. George Board Game Convention | Admission: Varies | Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Festival of Flavors | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Stuff the Bus | Admission: Donations of school supplies | Location: Washington County School District Office, 121 W. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Austin Roy | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Full Tilt Boogie | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock LIVE: Jerry Allen | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peakaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Fiyah Rootz | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m. MST | Jon Stone | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Georgefest | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Main Street, St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. MST | Karaoke Night | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Game Night | Admission: No cover | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8-10:30 p.m. PDT | Casapoolooza: Lights | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 10 p.m. | Lisa Mac and Wildfloer Studies | Admission: TBD | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Panguitch Lake Tourny | Admission: Free | Location: Panguitch Lake.
- Friday, 7 a.m. | Boys Chase Girls Road Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 2099 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 2-10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | FitCon St. George | Admission: Varies, see website | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Yankee Meadow Half Marathon | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Shuttle from Iron County Fair Grounds, Parowan, see map.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Cedar Breaks Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Point Supreme Overlook, Cedar Breaks National Monument.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
