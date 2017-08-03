Semi rollover sends 2 trailers down 80-foot ravine on I-15

Trailers roll down 80-foot ravine during rollover on I-15 early Thursday morning, Mohave County, Arizona, Aug. 3, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George

ST. GEORGE — A semitractor-trailer rolled off of Interstate 15 Thursday morning, lodging the cab into the guardrail and sending its double trailers down a steep ravine. Both southbound lanes were closed for several hours as wreckers, road crews and emergency personnel worked to clear the roadway.

Shortly after 2 a.m. MST officers and emergency responders were dispatched to a rollover on Interstate 15 southbound near mile marker 4 in Arizona that involved a semitractor-trailer pulling double trailers that went off the roadway.

“We were returning to the station when the call went out so we arrived on scene within 30 seconds of the page,” Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District’s Captain, Debra Gates said.

Upon arrival responders found the semi off the right shoulder of the interstate with the cab of the truck stuck on the guardrail and both trailers sitting at the bottom of an 80-foot ravine, Gates said.

The driver was already out of the truck when responders arrived and told the captain that another semi driver who witnessed the rollover stopped and helped him out of the truck right before emergency vehicles arrived.

The driver of the rolled semi told Gates that as he was heading south on the interstate he began experiencing steering problems and was unable to negotiate a curve in the road as he approached mile marker 4.

The truck veered to the right and struck the guardrail, sliding alongside it for several feet before both trailers went over the barrier. The double trailer then became detached from the cab and rolled down the ravine, pulling the cab onto its side and wedging it into the guardrail partially hanging off of the cliff.

“The cab was hanging over the edge but did not actually go down into the ravine because of the guardrail,” Gates said.

The truck was hauling “fly ash powder” when the rollover occurred, a nontoxic material that did not require a hazardous materials cleanup, Gates said.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., both southbound lanes of the interstate were closed once a wrecker and the emergency crew from the Arizona Department of Transportation arrived to dislodge the cab of the truck from the guardrail and pull the trailers up from the ravine.

The driver sustained minor injuries during the crash but declined transport and was treated at the scene by EMTs. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Gate said the driver told responders “thank God for seat belts” when they arrived.

Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire District, Arizona Highway Patrol and the Arizona Department of Transportation responded and assisted with the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

