Snow Canyon Juniors team suffers 1st loss at West Regional

Written by Andy Griffin
August 2, 2017
Photo courtesy Snow Canyon Little League

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Pitching and defense got the Snow Canyon Junior League players a big win on Monday, but bad defense and a rough pitching outing cost the team in a 10-2 loss to Southern California Tuesday.

The SoCal team put up 10 runs and 10 hits and took advantage of five Snow Canyon errors en route to the Day 2 win.

The double-elimination tournament continues Wednesday, now with Snow Canyon having its back up against the wall. The Santa Clara Little League group, made up of 14-15-year-olds from southern Utah, must win the remainder of its games to capture the Junior League West Region title and move on to the Junior League World Series in Michigan.

Snow Canyon, representing the state of Utah, plays Nevada at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Nevada is also 1-1, having lost 14-3 Monday to the host team from Northern California, then winning Tuesday by a lopsided 15-1 score against the team representing Idaho.

So Cal jumped on top early in its win over Snow Canyon. As the home team, SoCal knocked four straight hits in the bottom of the first, including a two-run double by Sean Alvarez, to take an early 2-0 lead.

The Southern Cal team then piled on seven more runs in the bottom of the second. Three errors, three walks and two hit batsmen spelled doom for Snow Canyon in the huge SoCal rally. In fact, Southern California had just one hit in the huge rally that made it a 9-0 game. Two of the runs came on bases loaded walks.

Still, Snow Canyon stayed focused and managed two runs in the top of the third to make it 9-2. Tanner Truman had a sacrifice fly RBI in the rally and Jackson Ence stole home with two outs.

SoCal added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Julian Nunez.

Snow Canyon had just three hits in the game, with Truman, Sanders Esplin and Ethan Anderson picking up the base knocks.

The Junior League Western Regional continues through Monday, Aug. 7 (the tourney takes Sunday off).

Junior League Baseball Regional

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Andy Griffin Andy Griffin has been in sports media since 1989 and has covered BYU, Utah State and the Utah Jazz as well as all sports in southern Utah. A journalism graduate of USU, Andy has carried on a dual career as both a sports writer and a sports broadcaster and has been heard around the country. He has also been published in USA Today, Sport magazine, The Sporting News, Fairways magazine, the Los Angeles Times and locally in the Deseret News, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Spectrum. Andy was “The Voice of Region 9 sports,” for many years. He also hosted a daily sports talk show for three years called AG in the a.m. Andy has been married to his college sweetheart Shelly for 28 years and has five children ages 13 to 25.

Posted in Snow Canyon, Sports, Top Sports Stories, UtahTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply