April 28, 1932 – July 31, 2017

Our beloved mother, sister, grandma and great-grandma, Naomi Grace Parker Schmidt, passed away on July 31. She was born April 28, 1932, in Hibbard, Madison, Idaho, to Orrin Melvin and Myrtle Selena Bean Parker. She married Joseph Schmidt on May 15, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Naomi was a lifetime active member of the LDS church. She served a full-time mission with her husband to the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mission. Naomi served faithfully in many church callings throughout her life, including Relief Society president and counselor. She is truly the kindest soul, and she always found the good and positive in every person and situation she encountered. She was a strong and shining light and example of faith and commitment to everyone she met.

Naomi is survived by her life’s work and crowning glory, her six children: Dean (Betty) Schmidt, Clark (Laurie) Schmidt, Lisa (Johnny) Larkins, Douglas (Louchie) Schmidt, Van (Maria) Schmidt and Barbara (Richard) Lentz. She is also survived by a brother, Cecil Parker; 29 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her sweetheart and eternal companion, Joseph Schmidt; three grandsons: Matthew Rainey, Christopher Schmidt and Jason Schmidt; and a granddaughter, Whitney Jensen.

Donations to Primary Children’s Hospital in Naomi’s name are appreciated.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m., at the LDS Chapel located at 320 N. 3400 West, Hurricane.

Viewings will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 North Main, and Saturday, prior to services from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the chapel.

Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.