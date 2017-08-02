National Park Service reports Texas woman missing from Grand Canyon

Sarah Beadle, of Fort Worth, Texas, is considering missing by the National Park Service after not arriving at a reserved campsite in Grand Canyon National Park. | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The National Park Service is searching for a missing Texas woman in Grand Canyon National Park who failed to show up at a reserved camping site Tuesday.

Sarah Beadle, 38, of Fort Worth, Texas, had reservations to stay at the Bright Angel Campground on Tuesday, yet did not arrive, according to an NPS news release issued Wednesday evening.

“She was hiking down the South Kaibab Trail and her backpack was found near the junction of the South Kaibab Trail and the River Trail,” the news release states.

Two children, ages 10 and 11, who had been hiking with Beadle are safe and accounted for.

She is also described as an experienced backpacker and hiker who last hiked at the Grand Canyon in 2002.

Description of Sarah Beadle when last seen

Age: 38 Height: 130 pounds Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Sex: Female Clothing: Possibly wearing shorts and a t-shirt

Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are now asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Beadle to please contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

A missing persons investigations is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

