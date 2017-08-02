National Park Service reports Texas woman missing from Grand Canyon

Written by Mori Kessler
August 2, 2017
Sarah Beadle, of Fort Worth, Texas, is considering missing by the National Park Service after not arriving at a reserved campsite in Grand Canyon National Park. | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

 

ST. GEORGE – The National Park Service is searching for a missing Texas woman in Grand Canyon National Park who failed to show up at a reserved camping site Tuesday.

Missing poster courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

Sarah Beadle, 38, of Fort Worth, Texas, had reservations to stay at the Bright Angel Campground on Tuesday, yet did not arrive, according to an NPS news release issued Wednesday evening.

 

“She was hiking down the South Kaibab Trail and her backpack was found near the junction of the South Kaibab Trail and the River Trail,” the news release states.

Two children, ages 10 and 11, who had been hiking with Beadle are safe and accounted for.

She is also described as an experienced backpacker and hiker who last hiked at the Grand Canyon in 2002.

Description of Sarah Beadle when last seen

  1. Age: 38
  2. Height: 130 pounds
  3. Hair: Brown
  4. Eyes: Blue
  5. Sex: Female
  6. Clothing: Possibly wearing shorts and a t-shirt

Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are now asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Beadle to please contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

A missing persons investigations is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,

Leave a Reply