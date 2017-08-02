May 2, 1923 – July 30, 2017

Elvin Samuel Reed was born May 2, 1923, in Surrey, North Dakota, to Stewart Samuel Reed and Elsie Klimpel Reed. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 30, 2017, in St. George, Utah.

Elvin attended school in Granville, North Dakota, and graduated from Granville High School in 1941. Shortly after graduation, he moved to Burbank, California, with his parents and brother to work at Lockheed Aircraft.

Elvin served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II, after which he married Dawna Joy Peterson on Oct. 6, 1945, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They enjoyed 65 years of a loving marriage. Together they had two daughters: Alease (Carl) Stronberg of St. George, Utah, and Ellie (Mark) Pippert of Burbank, California; twin grandchildren: Brittney (Clyde) Nelson of St. George, Utah, and Brandon Pippert of Burbank, California; a great-grandson, Blake Nelson and soon-to-be great-granddaughter.

Elvin retired after 27 years as a power plant mechanic with the city of Burbank. In 1987, he and Dawna moved to St. George.

Elvin’s favorite pastimes included: family, grandkids, fishing, gardening, drinking a “blast” at Baskin Robbins and watching the Utah Jazz.

Elvin was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Elsie Reed; his brother, Melvin Reed; wife, Dawna Reed; and his son-in-law, Carl Stronberg.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Spring Gardens Senior Living Home and all of the many doctors, nurses, aids and friends that helped him and provided care.

Funeral services

A visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 4, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George.

Interment will be in the Circleville Utah Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 5, at noon.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.