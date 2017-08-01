On the EDge: We deserve better than a 140-character presidency

Composite image includes Twitter icon modified; White House image courtesy of wikepedia public domain https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/5/5e/US-WhiteHouse-Logo.svg/1000px-US-WhiteHouse-Logo.svg.png, St. George News

OPINION — The Twitterverse is a complicated place. In 140 characters or less, careers and lives can be made or broken.

Twitter is a place where you can often receive the news quicker than the TV or print media can deliver it.

It is a place where you can post opinions to huge numbers of people if you are hashtag savvy and have a clever message.

You can reach out to just about anybody in the world in a few keystrokes, you can weigh in on a topic of social, cultural or political interest and you can, quite literally, make a flaming fool of yourself.

We, sadly, are seeing too much of the latter these days as the Tweeter-in-Chief has broken protocol and severed ties with the formality of the Oval Office.

Quite simply, Twitter is not the place to make official governmental policy announcements.

But, in the last few days, we have seen a decision to bar transgender individuals from military service broadcast on Twitter. We have seen a major White House personnel shakeup announced via Twitter.

This is not the way a cogent, intelligent leader operates, especially one so concerned with the flow of information from the White House.

No, what we see here is a reluctance to offer a respectful dialog with the reporters charged with covering this presidency, an arrogance that disdains questions that just might be difficult to answer, an upheaval in the manner of public dialog.

It’s crass.

It’s crude.

It’s the chaotic behavior of a bombastic personality offering no chance for intellectual discourse.

The entire Beltway has been rendered dysfunctional, the result of some misguided attempt at payback against an administration it holds in utter contempt and an unyielding persecution of the opposing party.

It’s what happens when you pursue winning at all costs, but, even with the home team advantage, cannot muster even a minor score.

That’s why our military leaders wisely said they will not implement the president’s announcement to ban transgender service. The reasoning? There was no official directive to do so and until there is an official document laid on the table, they jeopardize their credibility and standing by responding to a specious Twitter blurb that may or may not have come from the president.

Running the government isn’t like running some real estate pyramid scheme or shady business deal to put the screws down tight on a competitor, it is a function of attending to the public good and not the stroking of a massive ego fed by yes-men.

We saw that Friday afternoon when we were informed, via a Twitter message, that John F. Kelly would replace Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff. Priebus, the day before, was the unwitting target of a vile, crude, profane attack by White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. It provoked Priebus to resign almost immediately.

It was the conclusion of a very bad week for the administration, which also saw its health care bill fail in the Senate and the president get taken to task by the head of the Boy Scouts of America. The president had used his platform at the National Scout Jamboree to rip into the Obama administration, pillory, once again, his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton and hammer on Republicans who did not support a health care bill that was crafted behind closed doors and sprung upon Congress with little input.

A dismayed Michael Surbaugh, chief executive for BSA, issued a statement to offer his “sincere apologies to those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree. … We have steadfastly remained non-partisan and refused to comment on political matters. We sincerely regret that politics were inserted into the Scouting program.”

This is not how it’s supposed to go. You can’t drain the swamp if all you do is fill it with new gators.

But that is the state we find ourselves in, even in Utah where Legislators are tripping over themselves to make accommodations to preferential segments of the population by considering John Cannon as the replacement for Michael Christensen. Christensen is retiring as the head of its Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, which provides legal and policy review of proposed legislation. The problem here is that Cannon is currently the top legislative lobbyist for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and that is a major problem for a Legislature.

The office has a reputation as a nonpartisan body, however the appointment of Cannon would cast a long shadow, especially among those who say the LDS church already has far too much influence over Utah’s legislative matters. In the area of governance, where suspicion of collusion and partiality is unacceptable, this would be a major blow to the Legislature’s credibility. But, that’s what happens when the lines between church and state are blurred or, as some would insist, erased.

So, we are a nation adrift, from the highest echelons of government to our state levels, as those entrusted with the responsibility of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness fritter it away to the exigence of special interests, political partisanship, ego and an ignorance of how our system was designed to work.

Even the Nixon White House was not this chaotic and disheveled.

We should hearken to the words of Sen. John McCain when he gave his emotional, passionate civics lesson to the nation last week, saying: “Sometimes, I’ve let my passion rule my reason. Sometimes, I made it harder to find common ground because of something harsh I said to a colleague. Sometimes, I wanted to win more for the sake of winning than to achieve a contested policy. … Our system doesn’t depend on our nobility. It accounts for our imperfections, and gives an order to our individual strivings that has helped make ours the most powerful and prosperous society on earth. It is our responsibility to preserve that, even when it requires us to do something less satisfying than ‘winning.’ Even when we must give a little to get a little. Even when our efforts manage just three yards and a cloud of dust, while critics on both sides denounce us for timidity, for our failure to ‘triumph.’”

He went on to describe the process of the Senate as a set of “arcane rules and customs” that “are deliberately intended to require broad cooperation to function well at all.”

But, it’s a description that aptly captures the essence of our entire governmental system.

We are approaching a constitutional crisis in the United States.

It will be hastened should Attorney General Jeff Sessions be forced out and replaced by a minion who would do the president’s bidding by firing Robert Mueller, hired as special counsel to investigate Russian interference in our last election.

The stakes have been elevated substantially.

And, with so much on the line, we require something more than 140-character governance.

No bad days!

Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

Email: edkociela.mx@gmail.com

Twitter: @STGnews, @EdKociela