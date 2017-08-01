VOTE: Guide for early primary voting

St. George residents voting early in the 2016 general election, St. George, Utah, Nov. 4, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Early voting has begun for municipal races facing primaries across Utah with voters either heading to the polls or sending in mail-in ballots.

Early voting at the polls will unfold over the next two weeks with the primary election taking place Aug. 15.

According to the Lt. Governor’s Office, only St. George, Washington City, and Cedar City will be offering physical polling locations for applicable races in Washington and Iron counties.

A mail-in ballot drop-off box for Washington County is located at the Washington County Administration Building, 197 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George.

A drop-off box for Iron County mail-in ballots is located at the Cedar City Offices, 10 N. Main St. in Cedar City.

Needed voter info for the polls

Utah requires valid identification to vote. The most common form of ID is a driver’s license, but what if you don’t have one?

Any one of the following forms of ID are also acceptable:

A valid ID card issued by the state or a branch, department, or agency of the United States.

A valid Utah permit to carry a concealed weapon.

A valid United States passport.

A valid tribal ID card, whether or not the card includes a photograph of the voter.

Alternatively, any two forms of ID that display the voter’s name and provides evidence that the voter resides in the voting precinct are also acceptable, and there are others.

See more particulars here: UT Voter ID and Process on ID challenge.

Early voting locations and times

Please note this information is listed is related to early voting leading up to the primary election on Aug. 15. Voting that day will typically be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in various locations within their respective municipalities.

Also, only the cities listed below are offering in-person, early voting locations for their respective municipal races, according to the Lt. Governor’s Office which monitors Utah elections.

For example, Enterprise is not offering in-person early voting, yet the city offices will be open Aug. 15 for the primary election.

In-person locations offered the day of the primary election can be found through the Utah Elections website.

Washington County

St. George City Offices, 175 E. 200 North, St. George, Utah 84770

Tuesday, Aug. 1 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, August 3 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Washington City Offices, 111 N 100 East, Washington City, Utah 84780

Tuesday, Aug. 1 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Iron County

Cedar City Offices, 10 N. Main St., Cedar City, Utah 84720

Tuesday Aug. 1 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 2 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday Aug. 3 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday Aug. 4, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 8 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 9 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday Aug. 10 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Friday Aug. 11 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

