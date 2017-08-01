WATCH: Firefighters use Jaws of Life to extricate woman with broken collarbone in T-bone crash

ST. GEORGE — St. George firefighters used the Jaws of Life Monday to extricate a woman with a broken collarbone from a car involved in a T-bone crash at the intersection of 400 East and 300 South in St. George.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., a black 2016 Dodge Dart, driven by a 63-year-old man with a 64-year-old female passenger, was eastbound on 300 East, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

At the same time, a gold Toyota Highlander, driven by a 49-year-old woman, was northbound on 400 East, known as Flood Street, approaching the 300 South intersection.

The man driving the Dodge had a stop sign, but said he didn’t see the Toyota, Trombley said.

Subsequently, as the man crossed the intersection, his vehicle was T-boned by the Toyota on the passenger side.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and firefighters with the St. George Fire Department spent approximately 15 minutes extricating the woman from the Dodge car with the use of the Jaws of Life.

“The female passenger suffered a broken collarbone and possible broken hip along with other abrasion injuries,” Trombley said, adding that the woman was transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

The man driving the Dodge suffered a cut on his hand in the collision while the driver of the Toyota complained of abdominal pain from the seat belt, Trombley said.

Airbags were deployed in both vehicles, Trombley said, and the three individuals involved in the crash were all wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Dodge was issued a citation for failure to yield.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

