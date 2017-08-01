Eat wings, help veterans fly at Utah Honor Flight fundraiser

Veterans participate in the Utah Honor Flight program in the District of Columbia, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Utah Honor Flight, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A fundraiser to support Utah Honor Flight will take place Monday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings, 221 S. River Road in St. George.

Utah Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization that takes veterans to the District of Columbia to see memorials to their service. The trip includes a lengthy stop at the National Mall, where the veterans will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the National World War II Memorial, followed by stops at the Korean War Memorial and the Vietnam Memorial. In April of this year the organization took its 1,000th veteran to to the District.

On Sept. 28, eight veterans from Southern Utah who served in either World War II or the Korean War will join with 42 veterans from northern Utah to participate in a Utah Honor Flight.

In November, the program will take its first flight from Utah comprised of all Vietnam veterans. The Vietnam veteran flight is sponsored by Nate Wade Subaru in Salt Lake City.

As a nonprofit, Utah Honor Flight is totally reliant on financial sponsors and donations in order to continue with the program, said Celeste Sorensen, a member of the organization’s board. Sorensen got involved after her dad was able to participate in a flight, she said.

Monday’s fundraiser will take place between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Guests who dine at Buffalo Wild Wings on that day can mention Utah Honor Flight to their server and 10 percent of their bill will be donated to the organization to help them continue to serve veterans.

Those interested in contributing to Utah Honor Flight but who cannot attend Monday’s event can send donations to Utah Honor Flight, P.O. Box 42, Richfield, UT 84701 or call 435-272-0254. Make checks payable to Utah Honor Flight.

Utah Honor Flight is continually seeking applications from veterans who would like to participate. As much as possible, the organization wants to serve veterans starting with WW II and Korean War veterans. The youngest of the Korean War veterans are in their 80s now. The youngest World War II veterans are in their late 80s and early 90s, a previous St. George News report said. Veterans who would like to go on a flight can apply here.

Event details

What: Fundraiser for Utah Honor Flight.

When: Monday, Aug. 7, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Wild Wings, 221 S. River Road, St. George.

Additional information: Mention Utah Honor Flight when you dine and 10 percent of your bill will be donated to help take veterans to see their monuments in Washington D.C.

