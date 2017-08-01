Jan. 6, 1977 – July 28, 2017

Christy Goodman Yardley was born Jan. 6, 1977, in Provo to Steven Harold (Wendy) and Claudia Dayton Goodman. She married Eric Yardley, the love of her life, on April 23, 1998, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have 4 children; Alex, Katelyn, Jacie, and Brooklyn. Christy enhanced the strengths of Eric and each of their children and ignited their confidence and ability to succeed. She and Eric made a great team.

Christy unexpectedly passed away on Friday, July 28, in Provo due to complications following surgery. She is survived by her loving husband, children, parents, siblings: Shawn (Cheryl), Melissa (Slate) Baker, Paul (Mari), Julianne (Jared) Webber, Marilee (Matt) Webb, Andrea (Mark) Ipson, Mark (Misty), and Aimee (Ken) Katschke; and grandmothers: Helen Dayton and Naomi Goodman. Three siblings: David, Peter, and LeAnne, as well as her grandfathers preceded her in death.

Capturing the essence of Christy, Eric wrote to her on her last birthday:

You touch and brighten the lives of all who know you. You’ve accomplished a lot in your life. You’ve lived all over the states, lived in Russia and Taiwan, performed music for thousands all over the world, sung privately for Prophets, the Pope, and government dignitaries, graduated magna cum laude from BYU, taught hundreds of children here and abroad, been honored as Teacher of the Year among other awards, recorded a CD, raised four amazing kids, served your church faithfully from primary president to nursery leader, written children’s books and music, run races all over the U.S., helped me through school and put up with me for nineteen years (the hardest), built and sold your dream home, survived terrible tragedies, had ups and many downs, stayed faithful, positive, and uplifting through it all and the list goes on. But no one would know any of this, and many don’t because you care more about others than yourself. I love you!

Christy was beloved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. She had the amazing ability to reach out and bind everyone together in love. Her spirituality was deep. As her name speaks, she was very near to Christ.

The family wishes to thank loved ones and friends for the rich outpouring of love, faith, and contributions on Christy’s and their behalf. A gofundme account has been set up for those who would like to contribute toward funeral and medical expenses and Christy’s husband and children. gf.me/u/bnkbt8.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Oak Hills 6th Ward Chapel, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo, Utah at 11 a.m., preceded by a viewing from 9 – 10:30 a.m.

There will also be a viewing the evening before on Friday, August 4, from 7 – 9 p.m. at the same location.

Condolences may be offered to the family online at WalkerSanderson.com.

