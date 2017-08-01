’25K Jobs Tour’ targets 25 counties for economic success; you can benefit

Image courtesy of JLPC / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27872677

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary R. Herbert announced in July the “25K Jobs Tour” of rural Utah, organized in partnership with World Trade Center Utah and 20 economic development partners. The tour is part of the governor’s initiative to create 25,000 jobs in 25 rural counties outside the Wasatch Front over the next four years.

The 25K Jobs Tour started July 17 in Box Elder and Cache counties and continues Wednesday with events in Washington and Beaver counties, moving to Iron County on Thursday.

“I will not rest until all 29 counties experience the same economic success,” Herbert said. “I challenge Utah businesses from across the state to come together. Utahns are hardworking and creative, and by working together we can find innovative solutions.”

While the state as a whole has enjoyed economic prosperity, some rural communities have faced high unemployment rates. The initiative seeks to address these economic challenges and create new opportunities. Herbert has tapped Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to represent him on the 25K Jobs Tour. The state is partnering with World Trade Center Utah to combine rural networks and expand the initiative’s reach.

The tour will stop in each rural Utah county for a half-day of food, networking and activities for all ages. The events – which include representatives from industry, education and government – will connect communities with the resources they need to create new jobs and elevate local economies.

Per the 25K Jobs Tour website, at the events attendees will have the opportunity to:

Learn how what private, public and nonprofit organizations can help your company.

Learn about incentives, grants and other funding opportunities for your businesses.

Talk to community leaders.

Find ideas to diversify and grow your business, even in the global market place.

Learn what companies are hiring locally.

“Utah has the recipe for economic success, and we are committed to creating opportunities in communities spanning every corner of the state,” Derek B. Miller, president and CEO of World Trade Center Utah, said. “The 25K Jobs Tour is the first step toward accomplishing this goal.”

Dates and locations remaining for the 25K Jobs Tour

Aug. 2 Washington County | Washington City Rec. Center, 350 Community Center Drive | 5-7 p.m. Beaver County | Beaver County Fairgrounds, 1400 East Highway 21 | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 3 Iron County | Southern Utah University Upper Quad, 351 W. University Blvd. | 4-6 p.m.

Aug. 9 – Emery County, Carbon County

Aug. 10 – Grand County, San Juan County

Aug. 17 – Daggett County, Uintah County

Sept. 5 – Juab County

Sept. 6 – Tooele County

More dates and locations will be announced soon. Visit the website at 25kjobs.com for more information, locations and tour updates.

