Traffic advisory: Motorhome and brush fire on southbound I-15 in Arizona being mopped up; 1 lane open

ST. GEORGE – A lane of travel on southbound Interstate 15 has been reopened following a motorhome fire and subsequent brush fire on a part of the Arizona stretch of the highway Monday evening around 5.5. miles south of the state line.

The blockage is expected to be cleared about an hour of so from 7:40 p.m.

Southbound traffic was initially blocked while responders dealt with the fire. The incident was originally reported over dispatch channels around 5:55 p.m.

The incident occurred when a motorhome towing a vehicle caught fire, Sgt. John Bottoms of Arizona DPS said through text to media.

“The driver of the motorhome was able to pull the vehicle off onto the shoulder in an attempt to not block the interstate,” Bottoms said. “The vehicle fire caused a large brush fire adjacent to the highway which added to the number of emergency vehicles at the scene.”

Responders are working on removing the scorched husked of the motorhome and towed vehicle, Bottoms said, with clean up taking place over the next hour.

“There is one traffic lane open and traffic is passing the scene slowly,” he said.

It was initially reported that the incident occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 17 by the person reporting the fire over 911, Bottoms said.

According to dispatch traffic, Beaver Dam/Littlefield and St. George fire departments responded to the fire.

