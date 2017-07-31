Police ask public’s help identifying man suspected of charging $4,000 on stolen credit cards

Written by Kimberly Scott
July 31, 2017
St. George Police released this surveillance photo Monday showing a man wanted for questioning regarding a credit card theft in St. George, Utah, July 2017 | Photo courtesy St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is requesting the public’s help Monday in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in an active theft investigation.

Detectives are looking for information that may help identify the individual captured in surveillance footage shown in this report.

The suspect is wanted for questioning regarding the unlawful possession of stolen credit cards and charging upwards of $4,000 on those cards, according to the St. George Police Department.

On July 17, a wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle that was parked near Rain Tree Apartments located at 32 S. 800 East, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

“The cards were used at multiple locations to include Walmart, Walgreens and Smith’s,” Trombley said.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photo is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300, referencing No. 17P017378.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

