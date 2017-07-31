Oct. 30, 1977 – July 25, 2017

Kristy Lee Manzanares, our charismatic and loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend, was unexpectedly taken from us at the age of 39 on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Kristy resided in Santa Clara and was a beloved member of the community throughout the greater St. George and Carbon County areas.

Kristy was married to her husband, Kenneth Manzanares, on Aug. 27, 1999. Together they had three beautiful daughters: Kalie, Kamryn (Kami) and Kaiya. Her daughters were the light of Kristy’s life. She always went above and beyond for her girls, every day, for every event, big or small.

Born Oct. 30, 1977, in Salt Lake City to Jeff and Karee Hunt, Kristy was brought into this world at 3 lb. 6 oz. with the strength and determination that she carried with her throughout her life. She was raised in Sunnyside, where she loved to ride her bike to the swimming pool with her dog, Cinder, in tow. She loved spending time with her parents, brothers Dallas and Cody, her beloved Grandma Edna and niece Tearyn Donna.

Kristy attended East Carbon High School where she was an active participant in numerous sports and clubs. She was a first-place winner at the Utah state FCCLA competition and was a Sterling Scholar in family and consumer science. Kristy was named Ms. Viking of her graduating class of 1996. After earning her associate degree at the College of Eastern Utah, Kristy went on to Southern Utah University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in family and consumer science with an emphasis in interior design.

Following college, Kristy worked as a design consultant and always looked forward to showing off her stylish work in the St. George Parade of Homes. In recent years, she had grown to become an extremely successful real estate agent in the St. George area for Summit Sotheby’s Real Estate. Most notably, she recently co-marketed the high-end development of Encanto Resort.

She was an important member of the St. George area real estate community where she was serving as the Chairwoman of the Programs and Socials Committee for the Washington County Board of Realtors as well as participating on the Women’s Council of Realtors and the Utah Association of Realtors Convention Committee.

Kristy’s favorite times were spent at Lake Powell with her daughters and BFFs, returning home to Sunnyside every July for “Community Daze” to catch up and laugh with family and friends and enjoying a good glass of wine.

Her infectious, beautiful smile and sweet, compassionate soul will forever be remembered by all who knew Kristy. She made everyone who came in contact with her feel important and special, and she put a smile on their face. Because of that, she was adored by all, and we are all blessed to have had Kristy in our lives.

Kristy is survived by her three daughters: Kalie, Kamryn and Kaiya; husband, Kenneth Manzanares; parents, Jeff and Karee Hunt; brothers Dallas (Lyndi) Hunt and Cody Hunt; grandmother Edna Hunt; grandfather Wendell Sheriff; special cousin Marki Hunt; in-laws Kenneth (Sissy) Manzanares, Don Herrera, Jeff Manzanares and Teresa (Rob) Velasquez; special friends Lesli (Doug) Greenhalgh and Kerri (Shane) Shotwell; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a large community of friends.

She was preceded in death by grandparents Lloyd Hunt and Sharon Sheriff, uncles Karl and Mark Hunt, and special cousin Randy Hunt.

Funeral service

The funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff St., St. George, where family will receive friends two hours prior to service.

The funeral service in Price will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m. at the Carbon County Event Center, 310 South Fairgrounds Road in Price where the family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday morning two hours prior to service.

Burial will be in the East Carbon City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Spilsbury Mortuary of St. George, Utah where friends are welcome to share memories of Kristy online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net and www.spilsburymortuary.com.