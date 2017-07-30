St. George Chamber luncheon brings ‘Everwood’ star and abuse survivor Jan Broberg

Stock image, image of Broberg courtesy of St. George Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber inspiration luncheon Wednesday will feature actress and abuse survivor Jan Broberg.

Broberg has turned most of her time and attention in recent years to film and television roles playing the funny recurring regular ‘Nurse Louise’ on the popular television series “Everwood.” Most recently Broberg finished filming a guest star role playing the mother of a 12-year-old kidnapped boy on “Criminal Minds.” Broberg also appeared in “Iron Man 3” as the Newsroom Producer, and the Grand Jury Award winning film “Coyote” (Dances With Films Festival) playing the funny but poignant, exercising obsessed, cougar Mom.

Broberg is very passionate about helping families and victims of abuse and brainwashing find hope and power in taking back their lives as she shares her story of abduction as a 12-year-old girl in the book “Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story,” written by her mother MaryAnn Broberg.

Event details

What: Chamber Inspiration Luncheon featuring actress and activist Jan Broberg.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 2. Doors open 11:30 a.m., program begins at noon.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George.

More information: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce event webpage.

