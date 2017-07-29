Apr. 14, 1 927 — July 28, 2017

Wayne Dodge Olds passed away on Friday, July 28, 2017, at home at the age of 90. He was born in Toquerville on Apr. 14, 1927, the fourth child of Arthur Olds and Lottie Dodge. He married Darlene Demille on May 17, 1945, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Wayne served in the Army and was stationed in Cuba and Puerto Rico for much of his military service. He worked in mining and construction and was a member of the Operating Engineers Union.

He owned a fruit orchard in Hurricane for many years and enjoyed the opportunity it gave him to visit with family and friends as they came to get fruit. He sold the orchard property in 2006 and no longer had the excuse that he had to “get home to take the water.”

Wayne loved to go fishing, deer hunting and exploring the back country of Southern Utah on his four-wheeler with family and friends.

He is survived by his children: Karen Brown, Steven (Janteen) and Jerry (Susan); 11 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren; siblings Lloyd, Valene Norton, Patty Ann Henrie (James) and sister-in-law Sue Olds. Proceed in death by his wife Darlene, son-in-law Ron Brown, Sisters Lois Iverson and Thelma Scholzen, and Brothers Clark and Clayton.

The family wishes to express thanks to his family and friends for their many acts of kindness and service and Alpha Hospice for their compassionate care

Funeral services

A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 25 North 2000 West, Hurricane.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.