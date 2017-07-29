Flash flood warnings for Kane, Mohave counties

This 2015 file photo shows a road flooded in Hildale. The flash flooding left a number of people dead and one still missing. Hildale, Utah, Sept. 15, 2015 | Photo courtesy of Washington County Emergency Services, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings Saturday evening for south central Kane County in Southern Utah and south central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona.

Kane County

Weather spotters reported flash flooding in Buckskin Gulch crossing House Rock Road in Kane County at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Flash flooding will continue to move down the drainage in to the dive portion of Buckskin Gulch through 8:30 p.m. MST.

Mohave County

At 6:12 p.m. MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in south central Mohave County. Up to one to two inches of rain has already fallen, and flash flooding is expected.

Some locations that likely to experience flooding include Wikieup and Burro Creek Campground.

Flash flooding precautions

“Turn around, don’t drown” when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams and rivers can become flooded with raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

People in the warning area are advised move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

If a debris flow has occurred, it is important to realize that the runout area remains very dangerous. Additional debris flows may occur within minutes of the original flow. Remain vigilant and be prepared to take swift action.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.