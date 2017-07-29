FBI agents from St. George field office help bring missing girl found in Cedar City home safely

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 17-year-old girl who went missing near Gunnison High School Thursday was found safe in Cedar City Friday with help from Southern Utah University Police and agents from St. George’s FBI field office.

Lindsey Pearson left work Thursday evening and went to the Gunnison High School Mormon seminary building to connect to the Wi-Fi to use a mobile app to make a cell phone call, at which point she went missing.

Upon investigation, police believe after making the cell phone call Thursday, Pearson rode her bike to the high school football field and met with an undisclosed number of adult suspects. She left her bike there and left in a vehicle with the adult suspects, according to a news release issued by Gunnison Valley Police Department.

Local and federal authorities, including FBI agents from the St. George and Provo field offices, cooperated to “navigate the complicated scheme the conspirators concocted,” the news release states, adding that Pearson was located after the suspects attempted to hide her.

Officers from Southern Utah University Police responded to an undisclosed location Friday at approximately 3 p.m. in Cedar City where Pearson was found safe in an off-campus apartment complex. She was returned late Friday night to family in Centerfield.

While the investigation is still ongoing, police have found several suspects in the Gunnison Valley area complicit in taking Pearson from her custodial parent.

So far one person in Beaver was arrested by Gunnison Valley Police officers, and further charges are pending for multiple suspects in Sanpete County.

Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

