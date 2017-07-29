If you drink beer this might affect you: Anheuser-Busch to scale back 3.2 beer brands

Beer in a supermarket. Salt Lake City, Utah, undated. | Photo courtesy of Ben Winslow, Fox13now.com, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The world’s largest brewing company is going to stop producing some 3.2 beer brands, which will have an impact on Utah.

In a statement to FOX 13, Anheuser-Busch said it was planning to scale back on 3.2 beer in response to recent votes in Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas to move away from the lighter alcohol content beers.

“We will not be able to produce certain 3.2 beer brands and package configurations as demand declines due to the actions taken in Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas,” Anson Frericks, Region Vice President of Anheuser-Busch, said in an email. “Therefore, it will not be feasible to offer the full portfolio of beers that we currently offer to Utah consumers.”

That leaves Utah as the largest consumer of 3.2 beer, with 29 percent of the market (compared to Oklahoma’s 56 percent). Utahns consume about 33 million gallons of it each year.

Last month, Utah lawmakers began addressing a potential future without 3.2 beer. Right now, it is the only one allowed to be served on draft or in grocery and convenience stores (high point beer is sold in state-run liquor stores).

The Utah DABC said it does not have the ability to absorb the impact if 3.2 beer went away, and there is a potential loss in sales tax revenue from stores.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station