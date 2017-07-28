Two more churches tagged with random graffiti

Vandals targeted two LDS chapels Wednesday night, tagging the buildings and property with random messages and symbolism, St. George, Utah, July 27, 2017 | Photo by Mike Cole St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Police are searching for whoever is behind a disturbing vandalism spree targeting Latter-day Saint chapels in Washington County with graffiti.

In the latest incidents, St. George Police Capt. Mike Giles said someone spray-painted random symbols and messages at two chapels located right next to each other on 820 West Valley View Dr. The chapels on Valley View Drive were found Thursday afternoon.

Church officials believe the tagging on the two chapels was related to another incident at an LDS chapel in Winchester Hills where residents discovered similar graffiti Thursday morning.

Read more: Place of worship targeted by vandals

In all three cases, a five-pointed star, an anarchy symbol and random messages were spray-painted on the chapels and surrounding property.

Police do not know the exact time the three crimes occurred, but Kendall Simpkins, a mechanic for the LDS church, said they all happened sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Winchester Hills resident Brian Allen said the graffiti is believed to be connected to the satanic holiday, the ‘Grand Climax,’ celebrated between July 20-27. Allen pointed to some of the spray-painted imagery he believed had satanic ties, including an inverted cross painted on a wall and the five-pointed star called a pentagram – known for its ties to the occult and believed by many Christians to be a satanic symbol.

Giles would not confirm Allen’s information but said the tags appeared to be more “generic.”

“I can’t say whether the graffiti had anything to do with a satanic cult or holiday but it looks more generic to me,” Giles said.

Still, the reports will be shared with the gang unit at the St. George Police Department to review for any possible associations with gangs or any other organizations, he added.

The incidents remain under investigation at both the police department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office who took the initial report in Winchester Hills.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating those responsible for the graffiti. Anyone with information or tips about this incident may call the St. George 911 Communications Center at 435-634-5730, the St. George Police anonymous tip line at 435-627-4300 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 435-656-6500.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: tsullivan@stgnews.com

Twitter: @tracie_sullivan

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.