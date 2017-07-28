Family dog leads others to girls struck by lightning in Beaver County

This 2015 file photo is offered for illustration purposes, showing lightning over Southern Utah, Ivins, Utah, July 1, 2015 | Photo courtesy of Kera Shaw, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Two girls were seriously injured Friday after being struck by lightning, according the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred near Big Flat in the Beaver Mountains around 10:45 a.m. The girls, ages 8 and 16, were camping as a part of a family reunion from Payson and Mapleton, Utah, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Friday evening.

The girls and a family dog had taken a ride on an all-terrain vehicle and got off to look around. The lightning struck the girls as they were walking back to the ATV.

The dog ran back to the camp and alerted family members who then followed the dog back to the unconscious girls, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The girls were taken by helicopter to Beaver Valley Hospital where they then were taken by Intermountain Life Flight to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The 8-year-old is in critical condition and the 16-year-old is in serious, yet stable condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

