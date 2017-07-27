Place of worship targeted by vandals

Vandals targeted an LDS chapel Wednesday night, tagging the building with random messages and symbolism, St. George, Utah, July 27, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Brian Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A spate of random graffiti popped up in a rural area in Washington County Wednesday night, prompting police to start looking for the vandals responsible for the incident.

Multiple messages were discovered on a Chursh of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, located at 5338 Winchester Hills Drive South, Thursday morning, resident Brian Allen said.

The graffiti depicted various statements and symbolism including a pentagram with the words, “to feel alive,” and a capital letter A with a circle around it representing anarchy.

Authorities do not believe the graffiti was the work of an organized gang but rather juveniles who chose the building by chance, making it easier for law enforcement to find the suspects.

“A lot of times, when it’s not gang-related, these guys will talk to each other and to other kids,” Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Crouse said. “And sometimes they talk to someone who doesn’t think what they did is okay and they will often end up turning them in. Those are the kids that turn out to be the tipsters in these types of cases.”

Allen later said he had been told several other churches in St. George had also been tagged the same night. However, officials were not able to confirm that information at the time of this report.

The incident, which was first reported by residents in the Winchester Hills area, is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. However, the information will likely be shared among surrounding law enforcement agencies as they work together to share intel and resources in these cases, Crouse said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating those responsible for the graffiti.

If anyone has information about this incident please call St. George 911 Communications Center at 435-634-5730 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 435-656-6500.

