Right On: Sanctuary cities, Democratic politics and the rule of law

OPINION – Are you sympathetic to the plight of illegal immigrants and refugees? Or do you see them as a threat to your safety and as undeserving beneficiaries of government welfare?

Put personal feelings and partisan politics aside. Focus instead on the rule of law, the bedrock of our democracy.

Sanctuary cities

President Trump came to office promising to crack down on illegal immigration. Hundreds of cities openly oppose his policies, calling themselves “sanctuaries” for illegal immigrants and actively protecting them from deportation.

Both the Obama and Trump administrations have requested that local governments who apprehend an illegal immigrant for a criminal offense notify them when they are about to release the immigrant. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers could then take the illegal into custody.

Sanctuary cities routinely release illegals without notifying ICE agents.

Aren’t states and cities required to comply with federal government requests? No, they are not.

As Ronald Reagan reminded us, “The federal government did not create the states; the states created the federal government.” States and cities cannot be commandeered into enforcing federal laws.

Further, the Supreme Court ruled that states and cities are required to provide a variety of services such as public schools and emergency room care to all within their borders, not just citizens.

Obama deported record numbers of illegal aliens but chose not to pursue sanctuary cities; Trump has announced his intention to bring them to heel.

The Supreme Court’s watershed 2012 Obamacare decision held that the federal government could not punish states that chose not to expand Medicaid by withholding existing federal payments. Trump could skirt this ruling by offering new funding to states and cities that cooperate on immigration enforcement.

If he does, expect the lawsuits to fly.

Sanctuary cities have highlighted and widened the partisan divide on immigration, poisoning any opportunity for meaningful and much needed reform of our immigration laws.

Democratic politics

While Trump fired up nationalists on the right with his anti-immigration rhetoric, the Democratic Party mainstream moved from opposing illegal immigration to embracing it. An article in The Atlantic described “How the Democrats Lost Their Way on Immigration”:

In 2005, liberal blogger Glenn Greenwald wrote, “Illegal immigration wreaks havoc economically, socially, and culturally; makes a mockery of the rule of law; and is disgraceful just on basic fairness grounds alone.”

In 2006, liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman wrote, “Immigration reduces the wages of domestic workers who compete with immigrants” and “the fiscal burden of low-wage immigrants is also pretty clear.” His conclusion: “We’ll need to reduce the inflow of low-skill immigrants.”

In 2006, then Sen. Obama wrote in his autobiography, “The Audacity of Hope,” “ The number of immigrants added to the labor force every year … threatens to depress further the wages of blue-collar Americans and put strains on an already overburdened safety net.”

These three liberals are now “all in” for illegal immigrants, examples of the Democratic Party’s rapid leftward shift.

The Atlantic article contrasted the Democratic Party’s platforms in 2008 and 2016, providing a further demonstration of its leftward shift. The 2008 platform warned, “We cannot continue to allow people to enter the United States undetected, undocumented, and unchecked,” and referred three times to people entering the country “illegally.”

By 2016, this language was gone and the platform’s immigration section didn’t use the word illegal.

So why did Democrats become the party of illegal immigration? Simple: identity politics and votes.

Democrats rely on dividing the country into racial, ethnic and gender groups, then pandering to each group as victims of bigoted white males.

Democrats saw Latinos as a rapidly growing voter bloc. They were confident that by energizing Latinos, they had more to gain than by reassuring skeptics.

Further, Democrats relied on polls showing a general but vague support for more legal immigration. (Disclosure: I support increased legal immigration.) But this general feeling hasn’t translated into votes. Issues like the economy are far more pressing.

Interestingly, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that naturalized citizens vote at lower rates than do native-born citizens. Even with Trump as a candidate, Democratic pandering didn’t change 2016 results.

For Democrats, illegal immigration is all about politics, identity politics that is.

The rule of law

Contradictory studies and reports examine connections between illegal immigrants and crime and the cost of providing government services for them. A Google search provides ammunition for almost any point of view.

But in my opinion, the real damage caused by sanctuary cities is growing disrespect for the rule of law. When leading Democratic politicians and elected officials ignore laws they don’t like, they foster a spirit of lawlessness among their constituents.

Obama was a poster child for this message to the country. During the first five years of his presidency, he explained that he could not unilaterally change immigration law.

Then several months before the 2014 election, he cynically proposed to give all illegal immigrants “legal presence” status, de facto amnesty. He knew full well that this action was unconstitutional and would be slapped down by the courts.

His partisan action sent a clear message: Government officials need not obey laws they don’t like. A current example: Seattle’s City Council has followed Obama’s example by passing a city income tax in clear violation of that state’s constitution and laws.

Democracy depends on the rule of law. I’m with liberal blogger Glenn Greenwald’s 2005 position: Supporting illegal immigration makes a mockery of the rule of law.

