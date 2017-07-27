MISSING: 32-year-old Amy Crawford

Amy Crawford, 32, is reported missing. Her last known contact with anyone was June 22, 2017. Anyone with information regarding Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300. | Photo courtesy of SGPD, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police and family members are searching for a St. George woman who has reportedly gone missing.

The last known contact with 32-year-old Amy Crawford was on June 22, according to the St. George Police Department.

“Amy has also not reached out to her 4-year-old daughter, which is not like her,” police said in their release.

Crawford has been listed with the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone with information regarding Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

Description of Crawford:

Name: Amy Crawford

Age: 32 years old

Ethnicity: White

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Blue

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.