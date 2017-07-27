FBI investigating after St. George woman murdered on cruise ship

A woman who was found dead aboard an Alaskan cruise ship Tuesday has been identified as 39-year-old Kristy Manzanares of St. George | Composite photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman who was found dead aboard an Alaskan cruise ship Tuesday has been identified as 39-year-old Kristy Manzanares of St. George. The FBI has arrested the woman’s husband Kenneth Manzaneres. He is being charged with murder in connection with her death.

The couple was traveling with family aboard the Emerald Princess, which was carrying 3,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members on a weeklong cruise along the Alaskan panhandle, Princess Cruises said in a statement. The ship had left Seattle, Washington, on Sunday.

Two days later, Kristy Manzanares was found dead.

At approximately 9:03 p.m. Tuesday, Emerald Princess security and medical personnel responded to an incident in the couple’s room, cabin D726.

Security was notified after a family member had entered the couple’s cabin and observed Kenneth Manzanares with blood on his hands and clothing while Kristy Manzaneres was lying on the floor covered in blood with a “severe head wound,” according to a criminal complaint filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Blood was reportedly spread throughout the room on multiple surfaces.

When the family member asked Kenneth Manzanares what had happened, he allegedly replied, “She would not stop laughing at me,” according to the complaint.

The family member then observed Kenneth Manzanares grab his wife’s body and drag her toward a balcony in the cabin, the FBI report stated. The family member grabbed the woman’s ankles and pulled her back into the cabin.

Soon thereafter, Emerald Princess security entered the cabin and restrained Kenneth Manzanares.

“Later, when Manzanares was being processed during a search by the FBI for physical evidence, he spontaneously stated, ‘My life is over,’” the report stated.

The ship docked in Juneau, Alaska, on Wednesday morning so that FBI investigators could board.

