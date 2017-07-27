TGIF Show: Your weekend event guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | July 28-30
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Photography: Sight Site | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Art Museum Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Final Friday Art Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Locations on Main Street and University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Only Abstraction Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon to 1 p.m. | Curtain Call Luncheon | Admission: $17.50-$20 | Location: Southern Utah University Alumni House, 279 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Eagle Release | Admission: Free | Location: C Overlook, Cedar Canyon, Cedar City, see link for directions.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Sunday, times vary | Neil Simon Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: The Beverley Center for the Arts, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Docutah@TheElectric: “New York Doll” | Admission: $10 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday, 8:45 p.m. | “Shrek: The Musical” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “High School Musical Jr.” | Admission: $12 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “My Turn on Earth” | Admission: $10 | Location: Kanab High School, 59 E. Cowboy Lane, Kanab.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | “Mamma Mia” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Sunset on the Square: “Trolls” | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 5-9 p.m. | July Concert Series | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Library Main Street Park, 16 S. Main St., Parowan.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Funky Monkey Drive In Movie Night | Admission: Free | Location: Funky Monkey Arcade, 281 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Water Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Pine Valley Heritage Day | Admission: Free | Location: Pine Valley Heritage Center, 100 East Main St., Pine Valley.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Christmas in July Craft Fair | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Across the street from the Randall L. Jones Theater, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Classic Car and Bike Show | Admission: Free | Location: Evan’s Hairstyling College Parking Lot, 169 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Cat and Kitten Adoption Event | Admission: Adoption fees vary | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Campfire Concert in the Canyon | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Canyon Nature Park, up Cedar Canyon on Highway 14.
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock LIVE: Lyndy Butler | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | The Naturals | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.
- Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Lyndy Butler | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peakaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Soul What | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Retro Dance Party | Admission: $15 suggested donation | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight | Teen Foam Pool Party | Admission: $15 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, St. George.
Outdoor/active
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Panguitch Lake Tourny | Admission: Free | Location: Panguitch Lake.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | National Dance Day | Admission: Free | Location: Health and Performance Center, 652 S. Medical Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Cedar Breaks Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Point Supreme Overlook, Cedar Breaks National Monument.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.