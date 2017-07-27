Former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell says Utah lawmakers made outdoor industry feel ‘taken for granted’

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, people attend the Outdoor Retailer show at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. Organizers announced Thursday, July 6, 2017, that the show will be held in Denver starting in 2018. The retailers are leaving Utah after 20 years because of political differences with Utah leaders, including their opposition to the new Bears Ears National Monument. | AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY – Former U.S. Secretary of Interior Sally Jewell was a keynote speaker at the last scheduled Outdoor Retailer trade show in Salt Lake City, and she didn’t hold back in taking a shot at Utah’s leaders.

“A lot of people are sad to be leaving Salt Lake City, and the city has done a lot of great things for the show but the same cannot be said for the state, the governor, and the congressional representatives who spend a lot of time speaking out against public lands,” Jewell said.

The Outdoor Retailer show is moving to Colorado, citing Utah’s stance on public land issues as the reason for its departure. The show had called Utah home for over 20 years, bringing in an estimated 40,000 visitors a year.

“You know none of us as human beings like to be taken for granted, and I think that the outdoor industry in spending over 20 years here in Utah felt like they were being taken for granted,” Jewell said.

Jewell was the sitting secretary of the Interior under President Barack Obama in late 2016 when Bears Ears was designated a national monument. The Governor and every member of Utah’s federal delegation opposed the designation.

