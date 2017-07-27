June 7, 1926 – July 24, 2017

Eldon Grant Aston, 91, died Monday, July 24, 2017. He was born June 7, 1926, in Provo, Utah, to William and Hilda Richens Aston. He married Betty Ilene Prestwich on Nov. 30, 1945, in Provo, who preceded him in death July 21, 1991.

Eldon spent his early years in Provo, Utah, until his family moved to what was called Provo bench (now Orem) where his family owned and ran a farm. He entered the military in 1945, saw action in the Philippines and later was part of the occupation forces in Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1945 and returned home to his sweetheart Betty.

He has since lived in Riverside, California, Eagle Mountain, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada, before moving to Santa Clara, Utah, in 1985. Eldon worked for Geneva Steel in Orem, Utah for 17 years as an overhead crane operator. He and his partner, Kent Prestwich, started three Kentucky Fried Chicken businesses in Riverside, California, for seven years. After selling his businesses he went to work for Kaiser Steel at Eagle Mountain, California, as a heavy-duty mechanic for eight years. He moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, and worked for Refco at the Nevada Test Site also as a heavy-duty mechanic. He spent most of his time with Refco at the Nevada Test Site delivering fuel via a fuel track. He retired from Refco in 1986.

Eldon loved fishing and hunting. He was an excellent shot and in his youth provided fresh game for his family. He built a duplex in Orem, Utah with the aid of his friends and family.

Eldon is survived by his two sons: Eldon Brent of Santa Clara, Utah, and Bruce Grant of St. George, Utah.

Services

A graveside service will be held Friday, July 28, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. George City Cemetery, 700 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Visitation will be available Thursday, July 27, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. PM at Metcalf Mortuary, 300 W. St. George Blvd., Saint George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.