Road debris sends cars swerving and 2 crashing on I-15

Two SUV's crash on I-15 southbound near Exit 12 when a tire tread ends up in the inside lane Wednesday evening, Washington City, Utah, July 26, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Road debris that landed in the middle of the fast lane of Interstate 15 had multiple drivers swerving and two SUVs crashing Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to an incident on I-15 southbound near Exit 12 that involved a dark green Chevrolet Traverse SUV and a charcoal Jeep, both carrying several occupants, including small children.

The crash occurred when a passenger car was heading south on I-15 and broke suddenly to avoid hitting a large tire tread sitting in the middle of the inside lane, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Seth Spencer said.

The driver of the Jeep following directly behind the passenger car hit the brakes and was able to stop in time to avoid a collision, while the first car went on its way and was not involved in the incident.

The woman driving the Chevrolet, Rhianna Humphreys, was following directly behind the Jeep and said she hit her brakes but was unable to avoid the crash.

Humphreys was returning from a trip to the Salt Lake area with her infant son and older child when the crash occurred, and said she didn’t realize the car in front of her came to a stop until it was too late.

“I saw her brake lights on and slowed down, but as I got closer I realized she was stopped and then I slammed on my brakes but couldn’t stop in time,” Humphreys said.

“The Jeep was almost stopped in front of the debris when it was struck by the Chevy,” Spencer said.

Behind the Chevy was a man driving a white passenger car who turned the wheel to the left, which sent the vehicle into the grassy median instead of colliding with the Chevy, one witness said.

Spencer said no injuries were reported at the scene.

Humphreys, however, said she and her children would be taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George by her husband as a precaution.

Both vehicles were rendered inoperable in the crash and were subsequently towed from the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews