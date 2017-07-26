Wynona Osborne Mecham Sigler

July 18, 1943 — July 24, 2017

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Wynona Osborn Mecham Sigler, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017, at her home in Santa Clara, Utah, after a long courageous battle with heart disease. She was born July 18, 1943, to William Elmer and Myrtle Coleman in Marysvale, Utah.

Wynona grew up and attended schools in Springville, Utah. She married Elton Lamar Mecham Sr. Jan. 13, 1960. Together they had five children and raised them in Utah County. Lamar passed away Oct. 16, 1999, after almost 40 years of marriage. She later married Carl Sigler on February 23, 2006, and gained a much larger loving family.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in her callings. She enjoyed her time working in the temple and was later able to serve several missions with her husband, Carl.

You could always find her doing many of the things she enjoyed such as cooking, baking, sewing, arts and crafts and writing poetry. She took great pride in her home and yard and could spend hours to make them beautiful.

Wynona is survived by her loving husband, Carl; and three children: Bill (Melissa) Mecham of Santa Clara, Utah, Ramona (Darrell) Miller of Santaquin, Utah, and Fred (Stacey) Mecham of Sandy, Utah. She is also survived by two brothers, two sisters, numerous stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, four siblings and two sons: Byron and Lamar Jr.

Funeral Services

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at the Santa Clara Heights LDS Stake Center, 1706 Desert Dawn Drive, Santa Clara.

Visitations will be Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, and Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30 -10:45 a.m. at the Santa Clara Stake Center.

Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.