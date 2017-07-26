2 car tangle at Black Ridge Drive injures 1

ST. GEORGE — Two vehicles tangled at the intersection of Black Ridge Drive and Hilton Drive Wednesday about 1:30 p.m. as a Chevy Impala failed to yield while making a left turn.

“(The Chevy Impala) was attempting to make a left-hand turn in the turn lane,” St. George Police officer Matt Schuman said. “He failed to yield to (the Toyota van) which was traveling eastbound down the hill on Black Ridge and they collided right there in the middle of the intersection.”

The passenger in the Chevy Impala was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries, Schuman said. No other injuries were reported.

“The driver of (the Chevy Impala) said he thought he had a green arrow, but he wasn’t sure,” Schuman said, adding that the Chevy Impala driver received a citation for failure to yield on a left turn.

See live interview in video top of this repot.

All occupants were wearing seat belts, Schuman said.

Units from St. George Police and Fire departments and Gold Cross ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman