Sen. Orrin Hatch breaks with Trump on transgender ban

ST. GEORGE – In the wake of President Donald Trump’s abrupt announcement over Twitter Wednesday declaring transgender individuals will not “serve in any capacity” in the military, Sen. Orrin Hatch responded, “I don’t think we should be discriminating against anyone.”

Hatch’s response came shortly after the group Utah Indivisible sent a tweet to Utah’s congressional delegation asking: “Hey, Utah lawmakers, do you stand with transgender Utahns?”

The initial response from Hatch’s Office was “Yes.”

That response was soon followed by a statement from Hatch’s office:

I don’t think we should be discriminating against anyone. Transgender people are people, and deserve the best we can do for them. I look forward to getting much more information and clarity from our military leaders about the policy the President tweeted today.

As for where Utah’s other senator stands on the issue, Sen. Mike Lee’s office released the following statement:

Sen. Lee supports having the most combat ready military possible. That is his top priority. It is currently unclear what, if any, official policy Trump created today, and we are reaching out to the Pentagon for answers.

Though she did not reference the transgender troop ban specifically, Rep. Mia Love said Wednesday that anyone who is “fit for military service” should be able to do so.

All those who are fit for #militaryservice should be allowed to serve. To all those who have already chosen to serve, thank you. #utpol — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) July 26, 2017

According to the Associated Press, there are between 2,500 and 7,000 transgender troops currently serving in the military with another 1,500 to 4,000 in the reserves.

“We have always and will always serve with honor and integrity as do those who serve honorably at our side,” said Sarah Gene Hjalmarson, an Equality Utah board member and former military servicemember. “Selfless service is dependent on nothing more or less than how I carry myself in uniform.”

Equality Utah, an LGBTQ advocacy group, has decried the ban.

“We already have qualified and trained transgender troops who are ready to serve their country. Discharging them based on their gender identity goes against our values of hard work and community,” said Troy Williams, Equality Utah’s executive director.

The original tweets from the president concerning the ban on transgender individuals in the military is featured below.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

