Police: Traffic stop saves life of drug overdose victim

ST. GEORGE — A traffic stop Monday may have saved the life of a passenger who was showing signs of a drug overdose. The police officer involved in the stop recognized the signs and called in paramedics to counteract the overdose.

At approximately 2 p.m. Monday, a police officer in Mesquite, Nevada, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Mesquite Police Department.

“While speaking with the driver, the officer was alarmed by the behavior of the front passenger,” the statement said. “The officer recognized that the front passenger was in distress and showing signs of a possible overdose.”

The driver told the officer that the passenger may have taken “too much medication,” according to the Police Department.

The officer immediately requested Mesquite Fire personnel respond to the scene to transport the passenger to the emergency room.

“Thanks to the officer’s proactive traffic enforcement and his ability to recognize signs of an overdose,” police said, “the passenger was immediately placed into medical care where emergency life saving measures were provided to counteract the overdose.”

It is unclear what drug the passenger may have taken. Police have not released the names of those involved in the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

