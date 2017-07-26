Bush’s Baked Beans issues recall

ST. GEORGE — Bush’s Baked Beans issued a voluntary recall Tuesday of several varieties of their 28-ounce sized cans due to “potentially defective side seams on the cans.”

The recall affects Bush’s 28-ounce Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.

“We urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled,” Bush Brothers & Co. said in announcing the recall.

The Knoxville, Tennessee, company also said it is working with retailers to have the affected cans pulled from store shelves.

So far, no illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported in connection with the issue, according to the recall.

Bush Brothers & Co. said an internal quality assurance check identified the problem – “potentially defective side seams on the cans” – which came from a temporary quality issue with a can supplier.

“The problem was corrected and no other product is affected,” according to the recall.

All the affected products are 28-ounce cans with a best-by date that reads “Jun 2019.”

The affected Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans have a container lot code of 6097S GF or 6097P GF.

The affected Country Style Baked Beans have a container lot code of 6077S RR, 6087S RR, 6077P RR or 6087P RR.

The affected Original Baked Beans have a container lot code of 6057S LC or 6057P LC.

For a visual reference on the above codes and location of the best-by date, see pictures in the Bush’s recall announcement.

For more information, contact Bush Brothers and Co.’s consumer relations line at 800-590-3797 between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday.

