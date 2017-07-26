AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for man who allegedly abducted baby

ST. GEORGE — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-month-old boy believed to have been abducted Wednesday in Yuma, Arizona.

Alfredo Lopez, the infant’s 23-year-old noncustodial father, reportedly took 1-month-old Israel Lopez by force around 3 a.m. An Amber Alert was subsequently activated at approximately 4:27 a.m.

Lopez is also accused of three counts of aggravated assault during the kidnapping.

Officials said Lopez forced his way into the baby’s home in Yuma, pushed the child’s mother and cut her lip. While leaving, Lopez allegedly ran over another family member’s leg.

Lopez was last seen driving a black 2011 GMC Sierra truck with Arizona license plates BVD1716. The truck has black rims and blue-tinted headlights.

Alfredo Lopez

Age: 23 years old

Sex: Male

Skin: Hispanic

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Weight: 150 pounds

Israel Lopez

Age: 1 month

Sex: Male

Skin: Hispanic

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 21 inches

Weight: 9 Pounds

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Hotline at 1-800-843-5678.

An AMBER Alert is a rapid notification system to alert the public and solicit their assistance when a child has been abducted and is facing grave danger.

The U.S. Department of Justice recommends the following criteria for issuing an AMBER Alert:

There is reasonable belief by law enforcement an abduction has occurred. The abduction is of a child age 17 years or younger. The law-enforcement agency believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. There is enough descriptive information about the victim and abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

