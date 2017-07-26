2 Las Vegas men arrested in Mesquite after stealing vehicle in St. George

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two men from Las Vegas, Nevada, were arrested in Mesquite Sunday after allegedly stealing a vehicle in St. George.

At midnight Sunday, officers in Mesquite located a vehicle that had just been stolen from the St. George area, the Mesquite Police Department said in a statement.

When the Mesquite police officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver turned onto the Interstate 15 Exit 122 on-ramp and attempted to flee toward Las Vegas, according to the Police Department.

Officers chose not to pursue the vehicle due to the driver’s “unsafe” and “reckless” driving.

“The vehicle was then observed pulling over and stopping on the shoulder of I-15,” police said in the statement. “Shortly after, an officer pulled up behind the vehicle and two male suspects jumped out of the vehicle and began fleeing on foot up an embankment and over a block wall into a business area.”

Officers pursued both suspects on foot and were able to contain them in a specific area. After searching the contained area, officers located both suspects hiding inside some industrial equipment.

Both suspects were subsequently taken into custody.

“Officers then secured a search warrant on the vehicle,” police said. “Inside the vehicle, officers located stolen property from the St. George area, as well as illegal drugs.”

Daniel Stricker, 29, and Dennis Busch, 37, both of Las Vegas, were both arrested on four felony charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and evading a peace officer, along with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Due to the felony charges, police said both suspects were transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

