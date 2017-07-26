Is my chronic pain best treated with physical rehabilitation?

Jason Tomlinson

Southern Utah Spine and Rehabilitation

Jason Tomlinson is a physical therapist at Southern Utah Spine and Rehabilitation, soon to be part of Revere Health Care. Jason graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelors of Science (1997), and from Chapman University’s Graduate Physical Therapy program with a Masters of Physical Therapy. (1999). He has worked primarily in outpatient orthopedics throughout his career. Jason enjoys seeing patients progress and improve their quality of life. In his off time, he enjoys competitive cycling, fishing and spending time with friends and family.